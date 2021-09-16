Bread One Day Volume Reaches $178,446.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $178,446.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00140897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.00798696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046778 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

