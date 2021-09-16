Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.53

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.53 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 96.40 ($1.26). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 20,845,437 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.53. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

