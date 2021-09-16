Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.40 ($96.94) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.70 and a 200 day moving average of €78.06.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

