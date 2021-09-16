Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.40 ($96.94) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €84.50 ($99.41) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.70 and a 200 day moving average of €78.06.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.