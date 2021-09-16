Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $33.06 million and $195,499.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00176260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.76 or 0.07546004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.87 or 1.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00868525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

