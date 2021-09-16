Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Up 150.7% in August

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Bright Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

