Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.50 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

