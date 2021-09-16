Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

