Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $699,739,000 after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,276,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $582.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.