Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 6,889 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

