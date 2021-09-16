Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $221.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

