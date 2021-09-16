Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

