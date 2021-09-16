Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 855.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,456 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $60.95. 597,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

