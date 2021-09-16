British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

