British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 55.2% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,134. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

