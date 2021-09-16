BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 191,863 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,863 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of Equinox Gold worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 512,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 303,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

