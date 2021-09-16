BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,050 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP opened at $241.84 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.