BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 22,266 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

