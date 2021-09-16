BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,111 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.15 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

