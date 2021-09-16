BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 330 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

