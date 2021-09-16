BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,529 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $138.26 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

