BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,372 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

