BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,366 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

