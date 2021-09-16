BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 80,137 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Several research firms have commented on OR. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

