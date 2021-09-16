BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 8,838 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

