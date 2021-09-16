BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.