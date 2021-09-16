BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $505.56 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

