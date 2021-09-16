BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,935.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,096.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,910.85. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,823.31 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

