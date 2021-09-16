BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

