BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

