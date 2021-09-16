BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,407 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

