BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,289 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $475.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.79, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $503.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.58 and its 200 day moving average is $388.70.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

