BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,852 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

