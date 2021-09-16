BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,445 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

