BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,464 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 104,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

