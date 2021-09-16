BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 47,827 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 66.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

