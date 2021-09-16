BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

