BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

