BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $69,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 60.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 836,424 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

