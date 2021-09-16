BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $122.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

