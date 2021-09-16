BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Pretium Resources worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.