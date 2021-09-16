BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,220.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,202.62. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.