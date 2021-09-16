BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.