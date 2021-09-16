BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $425.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.79 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.