BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 54.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Insulet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 359,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,832,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $213.51 and a 12-month high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

