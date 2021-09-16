BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $202,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $388.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

