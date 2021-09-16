BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.56 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

