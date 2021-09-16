BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $151.26 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

