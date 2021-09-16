BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $1,100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,700 shares of company stock worth $184,803,255. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.