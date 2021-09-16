BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

