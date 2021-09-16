BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

